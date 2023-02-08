A St. John woman jailed on check forgery charges has been arrested again and charged with additional crimes in a new case, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
The woman, Daliqua Moses, 25, was initially arrested on August 19 and charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, and forgery.
In that case, a complainant said Moses stole three checks from his checkbook at his place of employment, and cashed two of the stolen checks for a total of $2,000, according to police.
She was arrested after employees at Merchants Commercial Bank notified police that Moses was inside, attempting to cash a third check for $3,000, according to police.
On Sept. 6, the Economic Crime Unit began an investigation into another report, in which the complainant said two checks had been stolen from his checkbook at his place of employment.
“Investigation revealed that Ms. Daliqua Moses stole the checks; she subsequently endorsed, forged and cashed two checks totaling over $3,000,” according to police.
Moses, who was already jailed on charges from the August arrest, was rearrested and charged with grand larceny, forgery, and obtaining money by false pretenses.
Bail was set at $100,000, and Moses is scheduled to appear in court again for her advice-of-rights hearing today.
