A St. John woman jailed on check forgery charges has been arrested again and charged with additional crimes in a new case, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

The woman, Daliqua Moses, 25, was initially arrested on August 19 and charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, and forgery.

