A woman on St. Thomas was charged with aggravated assault and battery after police said she swore at and struck officers who were enforcing the governor’s COVID-19 order that bars close at midnight.
The woman, Nikki Bannister, was also charged with disturbance of the peace and was released after posting $1,500 bail, according to court records.
The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when about six uniformed law enforcement officers from various government agencies were on patrol with the COVID-19 Task Force at the Austin Babe Monsanto Marine Terminal in Sub Base.
After ensuring that the businesses were closed, the officers were conversing amongst themselves when a woman drove up, got out of her vehicle and approached officers to ask if the bar was still open, according to an affidavit filed by police.
“I replied that the business closed at 12. The female responded in a loud and boisterous manner stating that is not what she asked,” according to the affidavit.
The woman kept asking police if the bar was open, and getting more agitated when they told her it had closed at midnight, and she “pushed her hand in my face barely touching my nose. I then told the female not to touch me,” according to the affidavit.
The woman continued screaming obscenities and approaching officers, and another woman tried to get her to leave, police said.
“I told the female please take her home before she gets herself in trouble. While telling her friend to take her home, the female turned around and charged towards the undersigned and struck me with her body, cursing at me,” according to the affidavit.
Police then took Bannister to the ground and placed her under arrest.
At her advice-of-rights hearing Monday, Territorial Public Defender Paula Norkaitis said Bannister was born in New Orleans and has lived in the Virgin Islands for three years. Her last arrest was in Louisiana in 2009, and she has no convictions.
Bannister told Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell that she was employed with the V.I. Legislature under Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger until May 31, when she quit to pursue an online Ph.D. program with Walden University.
The judge found Bannister is not a flight risk or a threat to the community at large, and maintained bail at $1,500 but said she may post 10% of that, and the remainder of the cash she had already posted will be exonerated.