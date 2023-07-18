ST. THOMAS — A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she set two fires in her apartment, causing disruption for the landlord and fellow tenants.

The woman, Shayla Roberts, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and destruction of property, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.

