ST. THOMAS — A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she set two fires in her apartment, causing disruption for the landlord and fellow tenants.
The woman, Shayla Roberts, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson and destruction of property, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
The case began at around 3:41 a.m., when police responded to a home on Prindsens Gade, where a man said a woman had “almost burned down his residence.”
The owner and landlord said he received a message from another tenant around 3:20 a.m., saying that Roberts was outside “singing loudly,” and five minutes later he got another message that there was a lot of smoke and maybe fire at Roberts’ apartment.
The landlord grabbed a fire extinguisher and went to Roberts’ apartment, where he saw what appeared to be a bonfire on the porch, and found a fire in a crockpot, according to the fact sheet.
He smothered that fire, and noticed another fire in the sink inside, with flames “up to the cabinets,” and he also extinguished that blaze, police said.
The landlord said he struggled with Roberts, who fled the area, and he called 911 for help.
Roberts returned to the scene while forensic investigators were documenting damage in the home, and she was detained and transported to Schneider Hospital for treatment of a cut to her eyebrow she sustained during the struggle, police said.
At the hospital, “Ms. Roberts stated that she started the fire for her friend,” police said, but it’s unclear from the probable cause fact sheet what that means.
Roberts appeared in V.I. Superior Court for her advice-of-rights hearing Monday, where Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis ordered bail set at $75,000 cash.
