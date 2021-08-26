A woman was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault after choking a teen in frustration, according to V.I. Police.
Lyndy Simon, 33, of Mutual Homes, St. Croix, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence.
The domestic violence statute requires that a defendant be held without bail before making their initial appearance before a judge, which Simon did via telephone.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. set bail at $500, which Simon posted and she was released.
Simon appeared in court via video conference for her advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
The incident that led to her arrest began Monday morning, when Smith got into a dispute with a teen that escalated into a physical struggle.
Smith threatened the boy with a knife and then grabbed him by the T-shirt and pulled it tightly around his neck, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Witnesses said the teen was being disrespectful and Simon “lost control” and another teen intervened and stopped the fight. Simon then called police for assistance.
In court Wednesday, Morris maintained the $500 bail and ordered Simon to have no unlawful contact with the victim in the case.