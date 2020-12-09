A St. Thomas woman has been charged with third-degree assault, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Aretha Defoe, 62, of Anna’s Retreat, was arrested at around 9:19 a.m. Tuesday.
“Defoe reportedly assaulted a female after an argument on December 7, in the area of Simmonds Alley.
The injured victim was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment,” Derima said in a news release.
Defoe was unable to post $25,000 and she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending her advice of rights hearing today.