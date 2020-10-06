Investigators have not recovered the weapon used in an attempted murder on St. Croix, but did find gunshot residue inside the suspect’s bag, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police.
Jahritza Johnson, 20, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Friday and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, discharging or aiming a firearm, and destruction of property.
Johnson’s bail was set at $100,000, which she was not able to post. She was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending her Advice of Rights hearing Monday, when Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said she may be released to the third-party custody of her sister if her family members post property worth $100,000 as bond. If released, Johnson must remain under a daily curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and abide by other conditions as set by the court.
Johnson is facing a maximum possible prison sentence of 25 years for the attempted murder charge, and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years if she is convicted of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police, officers were dispatched at 12:20 p.m. Friday to Harbor View Housing Community for a report of a shooting.
Investigators interviewed witnesses, who said Johnson had threatened a neighbor, who sprayed her with pepper spray in self-defense as Johnson pulled a handgun from her bag and fired one shot, according to the fact sheet.
Police said they found a spent shell casing at the scene, and the bullet traveled through an apartment that had been occupied by several children, but did not strike anyone.
Witnesses also told police they saw Johnson give the gun to a Black male, six feet, one inch tall, with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt, and black pants with paint stains, according to the fact sheet.
The witness said “she then observed the male individual gave an unknown object to Ms. Johnson’s mother.”
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters said Monday that police have not recovered the handgun.
According to the fact sheet, Johnson does not have a license to possess a firearm and “a check was made for gunshot residue in Ms. Johnson’s bag and it tested positive.”
Johnson declined to provide police a statement, but said that “my life was in danger and I had to defend myself,” according to the fact sheet.