A woman on St. Croix was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after police said she crashed her Mercedes Benz into a BMW in Catherine’s Rest Saturday, according to court records.
Tammy Thompson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor, driving with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.15%, and negligent driving.
Thompson surrendered her driver’s license in lieu of bail and appeared in court for her advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. Saturday, when police were dispatched to a crash in the area of Catherine’s Rest Supermarket, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers interviewed the driver of a 2013 BMW coupe who was driving with his girlfriend when the driver of a 2016 Mercedes Benz SUV, later identified as Thompson, swerved into his lane, nearly causing a head-on collision, according to the fact sheet.
The driver of the BMW said he drove off the road in an attempt to avoid the crash, but Thompson swerved into the rear passenger side of his vehicle, causing it to spin out of control before it came to a stop, according to the fact sheet. He told police if he hadn’t gone off the road, “the head on collision would have likely ended with a result of fatalities.”
Police said both vehicles were severely damaged in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.
Police also interviewed a witness who had been sitting under a tree nearby, and said he had to get away from the shoulder of the road because he was afraid the SUV would hit him as it sped the wrong way in the northbound lane, ultimately hitting the BMW.
When police went to speak with Thompson, her husband had arrived at the scene and she was “chugging down” water, and police said they could smell alcohol emanating from her body, according to the fact sheet.
When police asked her to submit to standard field sobriety tests, Thompson said that “I’m not giving a statement as per my attorney and I’m not taking any of your tests.”
Police arrested Thompson and transported to Luis Hospital for a COVID-19 test. She declined to give a statement, but “at the suggestion of her husband” agreed to chemical testing of her blood alcohol content, which registered at 0.203%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.
In court Monday, defense attorney Lee Rohn said Thompson needs to drive her young children to school and go to the grocery store.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said her license must be suspended for 90 days, but she still has permission to transport her children to and from school but “for no other purpose during that period of suspension.