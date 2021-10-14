A woman said to be driving drunk on St. Thomas told police after she crashed into another vehicle that “she moved to the island because she believed she could get away with driving while intoxicated,” according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
Kalee Suzanne Woodall, 26, was arrested Sept. 30 and released after posting $500 bail. She was ordered to appear in V.I. Superior Court for her advice-of-rights hearing Wednesday.
The crash occurred at around 4:21 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Emile Francis Memorial Drive between Sugar Bay and Point Pleasant resorts.
Officers arrived to find “an auto collision blocking traffic,” involving a black Jeep Wrangler truck and a white Toyota Highlander, according to the affidavit. No injuries were reported.
The driver of the Jeep told police he was headed west when the Toyota came speeding up, and when he stopped for other vehicles, “the lady in the white Toyota ran into the back of his Jeep,” according to the affidavit.
The driver called 911 after he said the woman smelled of alcohol, and “was trying to leave the scene of the collision.”
Police said “Woodall fled the scene on foot and was picked up by a friend who was identified only by the name Paige,” and police tracked her down to the area of Community Baptist Church, according to the affidavit.
Woodall said she’d been drinking at the beach and if the other driver “didn’t cut her off, she would have made it home to Tillett Gardens because she was drunk and just wanted to go home and relax,” according to the affidavit.
Woodall said she abandoned her vehicle in the road and fled “because she didn’t want to be arrested.”
In addition, “Woodall further stated that she moved to the island because she believed she could get away with driving while intoxicated. After all, they have open container laws, and we don’t care about stuff like that,” according to the affidavit.
Police handcuffed Woodall and returned her to the scene where they administered standard field sobriety tests — all of which she reportedly failed.
Woodall agreed to a chemical test of her blood alcohol content, which registered 0.27%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%, police said.
Police charged Woodall with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with an illegal blood alcohol content, leaving the scene of an auto collision, and negligent driving.
The Justice Department is pursuing only the alcohol-related charges, according to court documents.
In court Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III ordered Woodall to surrender her Georgia driver’s license, and admonished her for failing to obtain a Virgin Islands license after establishing residency in the territory.
Carr kept bail at $500 and ordered Woodall not to drive.