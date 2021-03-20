A St. Croix woman was charged Friday with illegal possession of ammunition, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Rikisha Heywood, 35, of Queen Street, Frederiksted, was arrested at 6:16 a.m. Friday, and charged with possession of ammunition, Derima said in a news release. “Officers discovered ammunition while executing a search warrant at her residence,” he said.
Bail for Heywood was set at $5,500, which she was unable to post. She was subsequently turned over to the Bureau of Corrections, pending her advice-of-rights hearing, Derima said.