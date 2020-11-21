ST. THOMAS — A woman who traveled to St. Thomas for vacation was arrested after V.I. Port Authority officers found marijuana and Adderall pills in her luggage, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Christina Bernard, 27, of Georgia, arrived at King Airport on Tuesday, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were using a dog trained in detecting narcotics to inspect incoming luggage.
The dog detected drugs in a purple suitcase and officers watched Bernard retrieve the suitcase from baggage claim, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
When officers escorted Bernard to a secondary inspection area, she admitted to having marijuana and Adderall in her bag, according to the affidavit. Officers said they found five pills in a ziplock bag and 3.63 ounces of marijuana. Adderall is a prescription stimulant.
Bernard was charged with possession of marijuana and given a citation ordering her to appear in court for her advice-of-rights hearing.
At the hearing held on Wednesday, Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson told Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell that Bernard is scheduled to return home today. Bernard told the judge she’s staying in an AirBnb with friends and has no ties to the Virgin Islands.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Bernard has four arrests in Georgia but no convictions, and requested bail be set at $10,000.
Johnson asked for a far lower bail of $500 to $1,000. Hermon-Percell credited Bernard with showing up in court as ordered — and for arriving well in advance of her scheduled hearing — and agreed that she may remain free pending trial if she posts $100 cash to secure a $1,000 bond.