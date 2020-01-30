Police have charged a St. Thomas woman with eight crimes after she fired a gun on the campus of Antilles School on Friday night, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Angelica Lee, 40, of Dronningens Gade, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Monday and charged with discharging a firearm, third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, brandishing, exhibiting or using a deadly weapon, and disturbance of the peace, Derima said in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.