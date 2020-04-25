A woman was arrested at King Airport on Wednesday and charged with attempting to smuggle 13 pounds of marijuana on a flight from Miami, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
The woman, Raquel Rivera, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller on Thursday, and was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records.
