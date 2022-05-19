A St. Thomas woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she was caught on surveillance video stealing cash and winnings from a gambling machine, while the victim stepped outside to take a phone call, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Isheba L. James was charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Unable to post $20,000 bail, she was jailed until her advice-of-rights hearing.
The case began when police were assigned to investigate a larceny that occurred April 30 at Winner’s Circle in Port of Sale Mall in Havensight. The victim said he was “playing two slot machines side by side, when he received an important FaceTime phone call,” and left about $1,700 in cash on one of the machines while he went outside to take the call, according to the fact sheet.
When he returned, the victim said the money was gone and someone had cashed out of the slot machines, which had about $300 of credit each, according to the fact sheet.
Management provided police with surveillance video showing a woman that staff identified as James removing the money and cashing out of the machines, according to the fact sheet.
James returned to the business on May 3 and said she had taken $82 from the slot machine, and gave staff the cash to return to the victim, according to the fact sheet.
James also asked to speak to the victim, and he told her she can discuss the matter with police, according to the fact sheet.
On May 12, police contacted James and asked her to come to the station to discuss the reported larceny, but she said she would let them know when she could come in. The same day, Detective Alex Dorsett brought an envelope to investigators and said “That’s $1,700 from Isheba,” according to the fact sheet.
The watch commander advised Dorsett “to return the money to Ms. James and follow the proper protocol, by bringing Ms. James in to speak with the case agent and having the money documented by the Forensic Unit,” according to the fact sheet.
James went to the police station Tuesday with attorney Clive Rivers, and declined to provide a statement or answer questions, according to the fact sheet.
According to the preliminary list of candidates released by the V.I. Elections System, a Democrat named Isheba L. James has filed papers to run for a spot on the Territorial Committee District.