A St. Croix woman was killed early Saturday in a one-car collision on Northside Road.
The V.I. Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident that was reported to the 911 Emergency Call Center at 12:54 a.m., according to V.I. Police Department Public Information Officer Toby Derima.
According to the preliminary investigation, Amaris Chew, 34, of Estate Calquohoun, St. Croix, was driving a burgundy 2015 Acura ILX sedan on Northside Road, in the vicinity of the Francis Water Service, when she apparently lost control of her vehicle and hit a tree on the road’s shoulder, Derima said.
She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, police said.
This incident remains under investigation.