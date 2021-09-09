Police have confirmed that a tourist died Tuesday at a tide pool on St. Croix.
The incident occurred at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, when the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report of “a missing swimmer in Annaly Bay, at the Tide Pools,” according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. “The preliminary investigation revealed a female tourist was knocked off the rocks by waves and pulled out to sea.”
Emergency operators received reports a few minutes later of an unresponsive woman floating at sea in Annaly Bay and police officers, the U.S. Coast Guard, and enforcement officers from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources recovered the body of the missing swimmer, Derima said.
Detectives processed the body which was then turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
The case is under investigation.
Residents posted on social media Tuesday that several people were injured in the tide pools, and there were rumors of multiple fatalities.
In response to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday, Derima said he was waiting for detectives to provide information.
Derima confirmed the death Wednesday.
While marine conditions are forecast to improve today, the National Weather Service is warning swimmers of a high possibility of rip currents.