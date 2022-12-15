ST. THOMAS — A woman is facing child neglect charges after police said she left her 2-year-old child at home while she went drinking at a bar, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Cristina Tejada was arrested Monday and charged with one count of child neglect. Her bail amount and release status could not be determined from publicly available court records Wednesday.
The case began at around 10:15 p.m. when police responded to a report that a woman had left her child at home unattended while drinking at a bar on Gamle Gade, according to the fact sheet.
Police arrived and found Tejada drinking at the bar, and officers said she is “a familiar face” to law enforcement because of “prior cases and altercations in the past,” and was heavily intoxicated.
Tejada admitted she had left her child at home alone, and police escorted her back to the apartment where they found the child sleeping on a bed, according to the fact sheet.
“Ms. Tejado was advised on numerous times and occasions in the past to stop leaving” the child ”at home unattended or to stop carrying the child to the bar while she consumes alcohol,” according to the fact sheet.
Police contacted the child’s grandmother, who took guardianship while Tejado was arrested and booked, according to the fact sheet.
