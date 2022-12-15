ST. THOMAS — A woman is facing child neglect charges after police said she left her 2-year-old child at home while she went drinking at a bar, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Cristina Tejada was arrested Monday and charged with one count of child neglect. Her bail amount and release status could not be determined from publicly available court records Wednesday.

