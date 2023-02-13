A woman reported missing on St. Croix has been found safe, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The woman, Jessica Johnston, 37, had been reported missing Feb. 9.
Dratte told The Daily News Monday that police made contact with Johnston over the weekend, and confirmed she is not in need of further assistance.
In an unrelated missing person case, police are still looking for 52-year-old Stephen Hilla, who was last seen on May 5 or May 6 at plot No. 4A Estate Montpellier.
Police said they do not know what clothing he was wearing at the time, but said Hilla is a Caucasian man standing six-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Hilla has an extensive criminal history, and V.I. Police have an active warrant for his arrest for cyberstalking and financial crimes.
Anyone with information about Hilla’s whereabouts is urged to call Officer Jerome Ashe at 340-773-2530, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
