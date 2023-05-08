ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are investigating after a 37-year-old woman was found shot to death early Saturday morning.
The case began at around 2:43 a.m. when officers from the Richard Callwood Command responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Commandant Gade.
Police found one victim who appeared to have been shot at least once, according to a news release.
Emergency medical technicians confirmed the victim was dead at 3:01 a.m., and her father identified her as 37-year-old Taurian Deveaux, according to police.
The homicide is the 16th in the territory so far this year, including nine on St. Thomas and seven on St. Croix.
Police have not said whether they have identified any possible suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the murder is urged to contact V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449, or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.