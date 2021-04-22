A woman serving a 10-year federal prison sentence for selling a child for sex has asked a judge for early release, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Jennifer Bowen-Dodoo, 56, and co-defendant Lennox Phillips, pleaded guilty in 2016 to transporting a minor for sex. Bowen-Dodoo had been facing a possible life sentence, but was sentenced only to the mandatory minimum 10 years in prison as required by law.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, Bowen-Dodoo directed a 13-year-old girl to become involved in a sexual relationship with Phillips and demanded he make monthly deposits into Bowen-Dodoo’s bank account.
In addition to the monthly deposits, Bowen-Dodoo periodically demanded other cash payments in exchange for facilitating the man’s continued access to the girl.
The conduct was discovered when an employee at the victim’s school noticed Phillips driving the victim away in his taxi when she should have been in class, according to police. Bowen-Dodoo’s release date is currently scheduled for June 9, 2024, according to the Bureau of Prisons website, but she filed a motion on April 1 asking the court for “hardship credit for hard time served.”
The motion asks the court to “grant two days of credit for one day served,” because she’s been on “lock-down status” for a year at the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Ala., during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Bowen-Dodoo said her constitutional right to be protected from cruel and unusual punishment is being violated, and conditions at the prison can be “intolerable,” with little access to recreation, meals consisting of “gruel,” discolored and brown water in cell sinks, and limited access to medical care.
Being “confined to your cell up to 22 hours out of a 24-hour day easily depletes your mental health,” Bowen-Dodoo wrote. “This situation has created a serious issue for those inmates dealing with depression and anxiety.”
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter said in a response filed Monday that Bowen-Dodoo must first request release from the Bureau of Prisons, and she has not yet exhausted her administrative remedies.
“Bowen-Dodoo does not show that she has taken her concerns of confinement to the warden of her facility. Such a failure is fatal to her ability to pursue her claim before this court,” Potter wrote. “Because Bowen-Dodoo has failed to exhaust administrative remedies her motion is not properly before the court and must be dismissed.”
A judge has not yet ruled on Bowen-Dodoo’s motion for early release.
Phillips, 64, is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Miami, and his release date is currently Feb. 4, 2024.
Suspected child exploitation or missing children cases may be reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via its toll-free 24-hour hotline at 202-514-5678, or to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations at 340-693-2250.