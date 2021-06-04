ST. THOMAS — A woman has been missing from the Eldra Shulterbrandt residential care facility since Sunday, and V.I. Police are asking for the community’s help in locating her.
Dionne Wrensford, 37, was last seen in the yard of the facility wearing a black dress and gray long pants, according to information posted to the V.I. Police Facebook page Thursday morning.
The information was subsequently removed at the request of the V.I. Health Department, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
But Derima said Thursday evening that Wrensford remains missing, and police are still asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Shulterbrandt is the territory’s only residential care facility where people in need of inpatient treatment can be housed. It’s unclear how long Wrensford has been living there.
Like many Virgin Islanders struggling with mental health issues, Wrensford had been arrested several times over the years. But prosecutors eventually dismissed all charges, and she has never been convicted of a crime, according to court records.
Wrensford lived on St. Croix before being admitted to Shulterbrandt, and was arrested there in 2012 and charged with contempt of court for violating a restraining order. She was charged again that year with destruction of property.
A judge ordered Wrensford to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after she began chanting and preaching during an initial court hearing, and struggled with court marshals when they took her Bible away and told her to listen to the judge.
She was arrested again in 2014 and charged with second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property. Police said she broke into her neighbor’s home and stole food from his refrigerator and was found with some of the stolen items in the nearby bushes.
Her latest arrest in January 2016 was for third-degree assault, and the case was dismissed nearly a year later.
Wrensford was born on St. Kitts, and is five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, according to police.
Anyone who has seen Wrensford is asked to call 911, or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, extension 5617 or 5554.