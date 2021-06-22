A woman missing from a St. Thomas residential care facility since May 30 has been found unharmed, according to V.I. Police.
Dionne Wrensford, 37, was last seen in the yard of the Eldra Shulterbrandt residential care facility on St. Thomas, and police said she was reported missing on May 31. Born on St. Kitts, Wrensford had lived on St. Croix for years before being admitted to Shulterbrandt.
On June 18, Wrensford “was spotted by members of the community, who contacted police,” V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release Monday.
Wrensford was located and taken to Schneider Hospital, “where she was observed and given a clean bill of health,” Derima said.
Police thanked the community “for the information that led to her being found safe.”
Shulterbrandt is the territory’s only residential care facility where people in need of inpatient mental health treatment can be housed. It’s unclear how long Wrensford has been living there, or how she was able to leave the property without staff noticing.
While Wrensford’s case had a positive resolution, there are many other missing people in the territory with loved ones still waiting for news.
Michael Emmanuel, 80, has been missing on St. Croix since Feb. 19, and there is a $3,200 cash reward for information about his disappearance.
British boater Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop, 41, has been missing from St. John for three months, after she was reported missing on March 8 by boyfriend Ryan Bane, captain of the 47-foot catamaran Siren Song. Friends announced a $10,000 reward for information.
Stanfield Dumas, 70, was reported missing by family members on May 16, 2020. Investigators believe Dumas may have fallen off a cliff while fishing on the West End of St. Thomas, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for him unsuccessfully.
Warren Thomas, 75, was last seen on St. Thomas in March 2020, and family members are asking for anyone with information about his disappearance to contact police.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of missing persons is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.