Police are asking for the community’s help in locating 56-year-old Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop.
Heslop was last seen on Sunday aboard the Siren Song, that was moored off the coast of St. John, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima. Heslop lives on the vessel.
Heslop is Caucasian and “has a tattoo on her left shoulder,” according to Derima.
Friends of Heslop’s said in posts on Facebook that the vessel was in the area of Frank Bay.
V.I. Police said the Coast Guard has taken the lead in the case, but search efforts have been unsuccessful.
Heslop was born in Hertford, England, and is a British citizen, according to police. She was active on Instagram, where she posted photos of her world travels, cooking and sailing trips.
Police are also still searching for 80-year-old Michael Emmanuel, who was reported missing on St. Croix on Feb. 19.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Heslop or other missing persons is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.