ST. THOMAS — A woman was rescued Thursday evening on the St. Thomas waterfront after the driver of the vehicle she was riding in intentionally drove off the road into the harbor, according to V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The incident occurred at around 9:47 p.m. when police responded to a 911 report of a vehicle that went over the edge of the waterfront.
Dratte said a barbecue vendor with a food truck on the waterfront, Liden George, who is widely known as “The Chicken Man,” witnessed the incident and jumped into the harbor, pulling the woman to safety.
The passenger was transported to Schneider Hospital for medical treatment. The driver was recovered from the vehicle, but died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.
Dratte said the driver and passenger were in an argument, and the driver intentionally steered the vehicle off the road into the harbor.
The driver’s next of kin identified him as Domingo Castellanos Del Orbe, of the Dominican Republic, Dratte said.
Acting St. Thomas Police Chief Steven Philip thanked members of the community for their efforts, including Liden “The Chicken Man” George, St. Thomas Rescue divers, Sgt. David Cannonier, retired Sgt. Bernard Burke and K. Williams, Kevin Blakey of V.I. Marine Towing and Salvage, Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel, the Fire Service Hotel Company, Sherwyn Wrecker service, and Edward Carmona for providing lights.
“To help a friend is a good thing, to help yourself is also good, but to help a stranger is amazing,” Philip said in a statement.
George, a native of Dominica who has called St. Thomas home for 18 years, was back to work as usual Friday afternoon. He told The Daily News when reached that all he wanted was to urge others to take action when they see someone in need.
“I would like to encourage other people to have that same passion, that love, so they could help that crime rate. Let people see how important it is to be alive,” he said.
George said he only wants the incident publicized “so young men will understand, it pays to be alive, God bless.”
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, 911, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.