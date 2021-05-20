V.I. Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a woman whose body was found beside a roadway in Estate Bugby Hole, St. Croix.
At 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, the 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of a body near the roadway and responding officers subsequently located a deceased female in an advanced state of decomposition.
Because of the condition of the body, detectives were unable to ascertain the deceased’s race or age.
Police are appealing to the community for assistance in identifying the individual and ask that anyone who recently has had an adult female family member go missing to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-227-5291.