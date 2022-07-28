A woman seen on a viral video shoving another into the St. Thomas harbor during Carnival boat races in May has been charged in connection with the incident.
A V.I. Police statement identified the woman as 19-year-old Lydianyce Rivera, who turned herself in to the Criminal Investigation Bureau around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The detective in the case, Brian Bedminster, said that “Ms. Rivera was seen (on video) on May 1, 2022 at St. Thomas Carnival boat race physically throwing a lady into the ocean.”
“Ms. L. Rivera later went on Facebook and continued to defend her action. According to the victim, Ms. L. Rivera knew she could not swim and [threw] her in the ocean,” he said in the prepared statement. “During her interview Ms. L. Rivera boasted that she in fact threw her into the ocean since she was harassing her.”
Police subsequently arrested Rivera and charged Rivera with third-degree assault.
Bail was set at $25,000 and the statement did not make clear whether she was able to post bail.
The investigation is ongoing and police urged anyone with information about the incident to call 911, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.