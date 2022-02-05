A woman who admitted to human trafficking and coercing women into sex work on St. Thomas received a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence Friday, a punishment that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy said “underestimates the nature, and the culpability, and the seriousness of the offense.”
Yohanna Gonzalez-McFarlane, 39, also known as “Mary,” was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison and ordered to pay $942,007 in restitution — the amount of wages each victim “would have been entitled to, for lack of a better term, their services,” Molloy said.
For nearly two years, Gonzalez-McFarlane ran the Underground Nightclub on Brookman Road, “a bar that served as an unlicensed brothel, with three rooms in the back of the club outfitted with beds that were used for commercial sex acts with clients,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards.
Federal and local officers raided the club on Aug. 7, 2019, and found victims who said Gonzalez-McFarlane threatened them and told them she “had connections with the police.” They also said she’d taken their passports and kept them captive in a cramped apartment.
Molloy said that one of the 12 victims identified in the case was only 17-years old when she was recruited, and she and seven other victims were foreign nationals smuggled into the country by McFarlane – who then informed them that they must have sex with men in order to repay her for their travel costs.
Molloy also ordered McFarlane to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program. She must also pay $20,000 into a human trafficking victim fund as mandated by law, a $400 special assessment, and serve 10 years of supervised release following her prison term, Molloy said.
McFarlane said she has lived on St. Thomas for about 18 years. She is a citizen of the Dominican Republic without legal status, and Edwards said “it is likely she will be deported” after serving her sentence.
Defense attorney Darren Jean-Baptiste said he contemplated withdrawing his client’s plea agreement, which called for a sentencing range of 53 to 78 months, but decided to proceed to sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards said prosecutors were prepared to prove the government’s case, but did not want to subject the victims to having to testify in open court at trial. That meant conceding many of the details contained in a presentence report, because the government’s only evidence for those allegations came directly from victims or witnesses.
McFarlane was initially charged with 37 counts, but pleaded guilty to only four — transportation for prostitution and three counts of bringing illegal aliens to the United States for financial gain.
Jean-Baptiste said McFarlane “had a very difficult life herself, and she did what she knew.”
He said the first victim to speak with investigators said all of the women involved were “there of their own free will.”
“Isn’t that one of the elements that allows human trafficking?” Molloy said. Women are brought from Venezuela and other impoverished countries “and they’re willing to do certain things here because it’s better than their home country, but that doesn’t make it right.”
“She tried to make sure that the women were happy,” Jean-Baptiste said.
McFarlane addressed the court through a Spanish interpreter, and said she considered the women friends, and was shocked when she learned why she was being arrested.
“That was the life that I lived, that’s what I offered them,” McFarlane said. “I never pressured anyone, I never forced anyone. I was not interested in their money because I have lived that life before.”
Her husband and young son were present in the courtroom Friday, and McFarlane told Molloy about the effect her incarceration has had on them and her older children.
At one point, she dropped to her knees and tearfully begged Molloy for mercy.
In response, Edwards read excerpts of expletive-filled messages McFarlane left on victims’ phones, telling one woman “I need you to pay me, so you have to make an effort,” and reminding them that she had surveillance cameras monitoring the club.
“This behavior is not only criminal, it’s horrific,” Edwards said. “The facts are what they are, and they are egregious.”
Sentencing guidelines — which are advisory and not binding on the court — can range widely depending on various enhancements, and Molloy said McFarlane could have faced a sentence four times longer than what she received, if the court had more evidence to consider.
He also reminded McFarlane of the victims in the case.
“You talked about the impact to you and your family. You didn’t talk much about the impact to them,” Molloy said.
“Maybe that is how you were raised, which is very unfortunate,” he said. “But imposing that life on someone else is unacceptable here in the United States.”
He dismissed the notion that McFarlane was acting in the victims’ best interest.
“They were your friends? Come on. The court finds that not to be credible, at all,” Molloy said. “Your behavior and actions were reprehensible, they were heinous, and were in no way justifiable whatsoever.”