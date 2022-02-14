A 32-year-old woman, who attempted to smuggle several suitcases of marijuana through King Airport, was sentenced to time served and probation, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert.
Idesha Patricia Sterrod entered a guilty plea in May 2021, according to a released statement. She was sentenced Friday to time served, although it was not specified, as well as to serve two years of supervised release for attempting to smuggle 76 kilograms of marijuana through the airport.
According to court documents, on Aug. 5, 2020, Sterrod traveled from California to King Airport “with several suitcases containing marijuana,” along with three minor females, ages 12, 14, and 15, who are not related to her.
The statement noted that while Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers were conducting an inspection of the checked luggage, “the CBP canine alerted to the scent of a controlled substance on a suitcase.”
“The Defendant was observed retrieving the suitcases containing marijuana from the baggage claim area,” Shappert said. “Each of the three minor females also had a checked bag that was tagged in the minors’ names, which contained marijuana.”
Sterrod previously pleaded guilty on May 17, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The case was investigated by Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security. Investigations and V.I. Police, the release stated.