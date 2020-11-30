A woman suffered minor injuries after being shot Friday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 9:21 p.m. when police responded to the David Hamilton Jackson Terrace housing community and found residents assisting a woman who was apparently injured by a gunshot, Derima said in a news release.
The victim was transported to Luis Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle, described as a black Acura, leaving the area after the shots were fired, Derima said. Officers and crime scene investigators examined the scene and collected evidence.
Anyone with information about the shooting or other crime is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.