A woman who was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery on Dec. 4 at the Havensight Mall, on St. Thomas, died Sunday, and four people charged in the incident could be facing upgraded charges.
V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima told The Daily News on Sunday night that investigators received confirmation of the woman’s death earlier. He identified the victim as 56-year-old Gregorianna Julien.
Derima said police will have to await the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death before a decision is made on whether to upgrade charges to murder.
On Dec. 17, V.I. Police arrested and charged Miciah Cozier, 18, of Estate Mandahl, in the attempted robbery of Glitter’s Fine Jewelry store on St. Thomas. Three minors — all under age 18 and who by law cannot be identified unless bound over as adults — were also arrested
Asked at the time whether the minors will be charged as adults, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Springette told The Daily News: “I don’t know. I can’t answer that question.”
V.I. Attorney General Denise George and Police Commissioner Ray Martinez, who announced the arrests at a press briefing where Springette was in attendance, said Cozier and his three minor accomplices face several changes including attempted murder; two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery; second-degree robbery kidnapping, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of mayhem, unlawful entry, two counts of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, reckless endangerment, first-degree grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts possession of an unlicensed firearm within 100 feet of a public housing community and conspiracy.
A murder conviction charge would carry the penalty of an automatic life sentence without parole.
Cozier, unable to post bail set at $500,000, remains imprisoned. The three minors were taken to the Youth Rehabilitation Center.
In addition to the woman, who just happened to be shopping at the store, a security officer sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Previously, police have said that three men armed with handguns and automatic rifles got out of a vehicle and stormed Glitter’s at 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 4. A cruise ship was in port at nearby West Indian Co. dock, and hundreds of locals and tourists were mingling in the busy shopping area when the shots rang out and ran for cover in fear and panic. Eyewitnesses reported hearing five gunshots, followed by a burst of automatic gunfire.
When it was all over, the three gunmen left almost empty-handed in a stolen getaway car driven by a fourth individual, and two victims were left with gunshot wounds.