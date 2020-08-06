Officers are investigating after a woman was shot while driving on the St. Thomas waterfront Tuesday evening, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The incident occurred at around 6:53 p.m. when police were dispatched to Schneider Hospital to respond to a gunshot victim.
The victim told police that “she heard shots being fired as she traveled eastward in her vehicle on Veteran’s Drive near the Burger Max Restaurant,” according to Derima.
The victim told police she did not see who fired the shots, “but heard what sounded like a vehicle speed away from the area,” Derima said in the news release.
The woman then noticed she had been shot and injured, and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle. Derima said she is in stable condition.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, extension 5579, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.