The V.I. Police Department is investigating after a woman reported being kidnapped for ransom at gunpoint on St. Croix.
Police responded to a 911 call at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, and interviewed a Christiansted woman who said she’d been held hostage, according to a news release from V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
The victim told police that around 11 p.m., Wednesday, she was walking on Strand Street when she noticed two men walking behind of her.
“When she got to the corner of Strand and King Cross streets, she observed one of the men appeared to have be a firearm in his hand,” according to Derima.
One of the men ordered her to walk toward the government parking lot, where she was forced into a vehicle and taken to a Grove Place gas station, police said.
One of the suspects called a significant other to demand a ransom, and “the victim was able to escape a short time after,” according to the news release.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information to call 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.