Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 5:22 am
A St. Thomas man was arrested Saturday after police said he stabbed 39-year-old Laura Blyden to death at Oswald Harris Court.
The suspect, Ahjahra Francis, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Police did not provide a bail amount in a statement released Sunday, but said Francis was being detained pending his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
The murder occurred at around 1:13 p.m. Saturday, when officers responded to a report of a woman who appeared to be bleeding from the head in the archway of Building 5 in the Oswald Harris Court housing community.
The woman, later identified as Blyden, was unresponsive when officers and Emergency Medical Technicians arrived at the scene, and the Medical Examiner confirmed she did not have any vital signs at 1:23 p.m.
Blyden suffered at least one puncture wound to the upper body, and police received information that the suspect was in the area of Building 2.
Police located Francis and placed him under arrest, according to the statement.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the V.I. Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449.
Residents can also contact the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers VI at 800-222-8477 or crimestoppersvi.org.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
