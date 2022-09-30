V.I. Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with aggravated identity theft.
Noemi Martinez, 25, of St. Croix, is described as a Hispanic woman with a light complexion, black hair, and brown eyes, according to a Wanted poster issued by police Thursday.
Police did not provide any additional information about the case.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911, 340-778-2211, the Economic Crime Unit at 340-642-4041, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
