A 52-year-old St. Croix woman who had eluded arrest in connection with identity theft and bilking more than $70,000 from an elderly relative was arrested last week in Florida, and is awaiting extradition to the Virgin Islands to face a slew of charges, according to a released statement from Attorney General Denise George.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force in Davie, Fl arrested Lisette Algarin-Felix on Aug. 12 pursuant to a warrant issued March 10, George said in a released statement on Thursday.