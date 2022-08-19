A 52-year-old St. Croix woman who had eluded arrest in connection with identity theft and bilking more than $70,000 from an elderly relative was arrested last week in Florida, and is awaiting extradition to the Virgin Islands to face a slew of charges, according to a released statement from Attorney General Denise George.
The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force in Davie, Fl arrested Lisette Algarin-Felix on Aug. 12 pursuant to a warrant issued March 10, George said in a released statement on Thursday.
Her brother and co-defendant, Ricardo Algarin, was initially arrested in Florida in March. A month later, V.I. Justice Department agents arrested him in connection with defrauding the victim of more than $70,000 between 2018 and 2019. His sister, however, eluded capture until last week.
Algarin-Felix now faces charges of obtaining money by false pretenses, embezzlement, identity theft, forgery, and counterfeiting, filing or recording forged instruments, conspiracy, grand larceny, acting in assumed character, intentional access, alteration, damage or destruction, and financial exploitation of an elder or dependent adult.
According to the statement, Ricardo Algarin was arrested on similar charges following his extradition to the Virgin Islands. The investigation revealed that the brother and sister made unauthorized transfers from several of the elderly man’s bank accounts and used personal identification information to obtain money and other personal property.
George, in the statement, said an individual named Ricardo Felix was authorized by the victim to perform many duties including handling of the elderly man’s personal affairs. Felix eventually notified a family member that he had stopped receiving the man’s mail at his U.S. Postal Service address on St. Croix.
“After an investigation, it was revealed that a change of address form was completed by someone who forged the man’s signature and as a result, the mail had been forwarded to Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the registered address of Lissette Algarin-Felix and her husband, who is the younger brother of the caretaker, Ricardo Felix,” George said in the statement. “It was also discovered that a Deed of Gift was on file at the Recorder of Deeds office naming Lissette Algarin-Felix as a granddaughter and granting the sole ownership of the victim’s home once his death certificate is filed. However, the victim did secure a will before his passing. The will, signed and notarized, did not list Lissette Algarin-Felix or Eddie Felix as beneficiaries. The will listed Ricardo Felix, his caretaker as the recipient of the property and a percentage of funds in his bank account.”
According to the affidavit, the probe revealed that between February 2019 to May, “at least $60,000” was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account and “the money was then transferred from Algarin-Felix’s account to her brother’s account, Ricardo Algarin.”
George’s statement on Thursday noted that Algarin-Felix waived an extradition hearing held in Florida, and that she will be released from custody to Justice agents and transported back to the Virgin Islands to face the criminal charges.
“Financial abuse and exploitation of the elderly are among the most egregious of crimes because it involves taking advantage of some of our most vulnerable persons in our community,” George said.