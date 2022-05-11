A woman’s body has been found in a ditch near the Moravian Church on Midland Road, and police on St. Croix are working to determine who she is and what happened to her.
The case began at around 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, when an individual called police and said they had walked off the road to use the bathroom and saw a decomposed body in the bush, according to information from V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The body appears to be that of a Black woman between five-feet, three-inches and five-feet six-inches tall, weighing at least 135 pounds, according to police.
“She is wearing a royal blue blouse with white and pinkish flowers and what appeared to be a beige colored bra with dotted blue designs on it. She has French tips toe polish designs on her feet,” according to police.
The woman’s identity, and thecause and manner of death are undetermined, and police said the case is under investigation.
There have been other recent cases involving bodies found on St. Croix, all of which have had different explanations, according to police.
Mirla Santos, 39, struggled with symptoms of mental illness, and was released from jail a little over two months before her body was found in Estate Bugby Hole on May 19, 2021.
Santos was found “in an advanced state of decomposition,” and police said they used DNA analysis by the FBI to confirm her identity.
Dr. Jacqueline Pender conducted an autopsy and determined that “there were no visible signs of trauma or foul play and that the cause of death was from natural causes,” according to police. While the manner of death was deemed natural, the specific cause of death has not been publicly released.
On June 1, 2021, the body of Nancy Nieves Naar, 58, was found on the roadside in Estate St. John. An autopsy determined that Naar died from blunt force trauma to the head and manual strangulation, according to police.
Investigators identified 32-year-old Tyler Delroy Smith as a suspect in the case, but Smith left the territory and was apprehended in California on April 4. He has been extradited to St. Croix and is awaiting trial for first-degree murder.
DNA testing confirmed that remains found on Oct. 19 in the Schooner Bay area of Gallows Bay were missing man Johnny Caines, 65, according to police. An autopsy determined that Caines died of natural causes.
Meanwhile, police on St. Thomas are still looking for Mikerlange Damier, who was reported missing by her husband on the morning of March 15.
The man said he had last seen Damier on March 14 in Anna’s Retreat, and has not heard from her since, according to police.
Damier, 35, is about five-feet, five-inches tall weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and a slim build, according to police.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, and a bonnet on her head.
There was a possible sighting of Damier on March 17 in the Palm Passage area, police said.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact 911, V.I. Police at 340-774-2211, or the anonymous tip service, CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.