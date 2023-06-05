ST. CROIX — The 39th annual Women’s Coalition of St. Croix two-mile Women Race is now in the history books.
More than 200 women and girls braved intense heat and completed the race in Frederiksted on Sunday.
A record number of 26 teams registered for the event, which raised just over $20,000 as of Sunday night, according to the Coalition’s website.
The in-person participants along with another 35 virtual racers completed the race running, walking, or pushing prams to the finish line. The race is among the Women’s Coalition most profitable fundraiser; it helps raise awareness of domestic violence.
It was the ninth year running the race for first-place finisher Bridget Klein. As a runner and coach, she said she always gives a full effort as an example to younger runners to always do their best.
“I do this to support the Coalition because they are a real grass-roots organization that continues to be here for the community,” she said.