Zumba instructor Roxane Serrano, left, helps runners warm up Sunday before the Women Race in Frederiksted, St. Croix.

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — The 39th annual Women’s Coalition of St. Croix two-mile Women Race is now in the history books.

More than 200 women and girls braved intense heat and completed the race in Frederiksted on Sunday.