ST. THOMAS — The chinking of glasses and the light tapping of high heels could be heard well outside the spacious, open air banquet hall in The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas where more than 100 women gathered for the 2022 Women’s Empowerment Conference.
The opulent room flooded with light and highlighted the contours of the faces of the women who sat at adorned tables in their sharp blazers, 25% of them business owners, 25% of them in government, and the other 50% representing emerging entrepreneurs and powerhouses.
Hosted by the nonprofit Women Striving for Success, founded by host and former Sen. Janette Millin Young, the seven-hour affair included presentations from women who have forged their careers and exhibit the qualities of perseverance, passion, and purpose. Women like Sheree Bryant Sekou, who is both an author and owner of a global learning and development firm; Sommer Sibilly-Brown, who founded the V.I. Good Food coalition; and Dina Perry-Malone, who is the vice president of First Bank; and many others.
But none presented in quite the fashion of Adrienne Johnson, CEO of Infinity Global Connections, who danced her way up to the podium as Alicia Keys’ song titled “This Girl is on Fire” blared through the speakers.
Though Johnson serves as a raging success story, she told the crowd of her early years spent as a 17-year-old mother struggling to make ends meet and how like so many mothers, was forced to let go of her college scholarship and her dream to run in the Olympics.
Having only obtained her GED at the time, “Everybody said ‘Mmm Adrienne you ain’t never going to be nobody, you ain’t never going to have nothing.’ … They said my son wasn’t going to be anybody,” Johnson told the crowd full of misty-eyed women.
Sharing an anecdote of her life, Johnson recalled a time when at a grocery store and paying with food stamps without the knowledge of what could or couldn’t be purchased with them.
“I remember being in the grocery store and people looking at me like I was holding up the line,” Johnson said. “When I turned around and saw all the women looking at me rolling their eyes like ‘She is going to be on food stamps forever,’ I was like you don’t understand. There is a reason, there is a season, and there is a lifetime. That was my season.”
In the U.S. Virgin Islands more than 20,000 individuals are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to a press release issued by the V.I. Human Services Department in late 2020, which serves as the most recent obtainable data.
But Johnson’s presentation was one of hope, inspiration, and motivation. It was about how she overcame that season and because of it reaped a lifetime or reward — something that other women can achieve too despite the set of circumstances dealt.
“You give a woman an opportunity, she is going to make it happen,” said Johnson who has 30 years expertise in leadership development and strategic planning and execution.
The formidable women, settled into circular tables, jotted down notes as various presenters took to the stage offering a wealth of insight into business, marketing, and financial planning.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who along with first lady Yolanda Bryan, were in attendance and made this observation.
“The best thing that could have ever happened to us was telecommuting, because now you can work anywhere in the world from the best place in the world,” said Bryan, who challenged each attendee to look for opportunities and to think global.
He added that when people are successful it isn’t because they are special or “have magic in the bag,” a “magic wand,” adding it takes more than that.
“They just work hard and take advantage of opportunities,” he said, before telling attendees “Your clock on opportunity is ticking.”