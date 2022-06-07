ST. CROIX — Registration for the 38th Annual Women Race is ongoing and online through midnight Saturday for the annual Women’s Race set for Sunday, June 12.
The 2-mile race is set for Frederiksted this year, and organizers say they expect the hybrid event to bring out hundreds of women and their supporters.
Debra Benjamin, Women’s Coalition of St. Croix communications coordinator, said this year the race is open for in-person participation on St. Croix — and virtually, to encourage global participants.
“This is the first time since 2020 that we are having our annual peace race in person and everyone is excited to be back,” she said. “Women and girls will do their race in-person on June 12, but those virtual racers can run anytime on June 10 or 11 and post their time on our website by 11:55 p.m. June 11.”
Clema Lewis, Coalition executive director, said participants will be able to have fun while helping to raise funds to support the agency’s services.
“This is a fun event and women and girls participating can run, walk, dance, skip indoors or outdoors or even participate in wheelchairs,” she said. “They will be out having fun and the males in the community will be a part of the efforts too by cheering them on and supporting from the sidelines.”
Lewis said the coalition’s leadership is grateful to the community for supporting the Women Race for nearly four decades.
“For years, the race has created a safe space and it is also important for survivors to see that the community supports them in healing,” she said.
Lewis said because the territory is still dealing with COVID cases, social distancing mandates will be observed.
Participants who want to register early can do so between 10 and noon Saturday at The Market. The pre-registration entry fee is $20 and includes a specially designed race T-shirt. Registration on race day will be $25. Girls age 13 and under can register for $1, but the fee would not include a T-shirt.
Teams of five or more people are encouraged to enter and can represent schools, organizations, groups and businesses. There will be special prizes during the awards ceremony following the race.
For more information call (340)773-9272. To register visit wcstx.org.