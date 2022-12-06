ST. THOMAS — Mahogany spearfishing guns line up next to finely crafted bowls, and ornaments handcrafted from calabash, coconut, and local timber fill tables at the Woodworkers Expo 2022 held over the weekend at E’s Garden Tea House in downtown Charlotte Amalie.

The nine artists on display — William Johnson, Avelino Samuel, Joseph DeGazon, Harold Shomo, Afreekan Southwell, Albion “Chico” George, John Farrington, Tulip Fleming, and Dominique Lezama — are members and guests of the St. Thomas-St. John Woodworkers Society, an organization formed to showcase the expertise of craftspersons and artisans with a talent for resuscitating fallen trees around the island and transforming them into vibrant works of art.