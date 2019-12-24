Landscaping crews are working on north shore V.I. National Park beaches from Hawksnest to Francis Bay on St. John to remove standing dead trees that pose hazards to beachgoers and to clean up downed debris that poses risks to coral reefs if washed offshore.
This project is being undertaken by St. John-based B&C Transport LLC with support from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Cinnamon Bay, and Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, and all work is being overseen by the park’s natural resources staff. Work is expected to be complete by late December, at which point replanting will begin.
