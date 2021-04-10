Work on Rhymer Highway begins Monday, DPW says
ST. THOMAS — Upgrades of the Weymouth Rhymer Highway, west of the Donoe intersection, will commence Monday, according to the V.I. Public Works Department.
In preparation for the project, Island Roads Corporation will begin installing temporary traffic control devices, construction signs, and barricades Monday. Work is expected to continue through July 31, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The work is a part of a larger Emergency Relief project that entails completing storm damage repairs on various locations on St. Thomas and St. John. This portion of the project will address damages that were caused by the 2017 hurricanes on Route 38, heading west on Weymouth Rhymer Highway.
Public Works is urging motorists to adhere to all safety controls and directives from on-site flaggers and traverse with extreme caution. If possible, the use alternate traffic routes during the designated work hours, the department says.
— Daily News Staff