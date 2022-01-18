As construction resumes at Paul E. Joseph Stadium on St. Croix, the V.I. Public Works Department is working to take lessons learned from the project and expand them throughout the territory.
While the Bryan administration inherited a project that is $10 million over budget and years behind schedule, Commissioner Derek Gabriel says he is confident the $27 million facility will be finished by March 2023.
The sports complex will include a 1,000-seat standard stadium built to AAA-baseball standards, a softball field and Festival village with utility connections, Gabriel said.
Part of the reason he is confident is a shift at the department to more in-depth planning. At Paul E. Joseph, more than $10 million had been spent when work came to a halt because the project lacked a critical approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The issue, the stadium’s location in a flood plain, had been known for years.
With the help of new territorial engineer Tawana Nicholas, the department is now looking forward in time and beyond the fence line.
At the soon-to-be-rebuilt Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix, it means making sure the driveway still lines up with the road outside the complex when the street is upgraded — making sure taxpayers don’t pay for the same thing twice.
“Every project is unique, but each one gives us lessons learned,” Gabriel said. “One of the things is really being in tune with your contractor, taking the time to make sure you are involved with the design review process. You always have to stay flexible … keeping an eye on managing risk.”
The department is keeping a closer eye on things like transport and material costs — and not just the cost of the materials today, but what they may cost a year or two down the road when they are actually needed for the project. Other considerations include “energy costs, lifecycle costs, green space. That goes into every project big, medium small,” Nicholas said.
The department also ensures each project meets the territory’s goals not just on the day it hands over the keys but also “where we want to go five years, 10 years, 20 years from now,” Nicholas said.
Looking to the future means considering issues like global warming and king tides.
While at Paul E. Joseph this meant a lot of grading, so the top of the slab is 13 feet above sea level and landscaping speeds runoff; other projects include changes equally subtle to the casual viewer but even more critical, Nicholas said.
Gabriel points to Veterans Drive, on St. Thomas, where the department has just completed one phase and is preparing for the next.
“While the biggest thing people see is the expansion of the highway and esthetics, a lot of what we did is to strengthen the seawall for future climate change,” Gabriel said. “We know the Charlotte Amalie waterfront takes a battering and a beating. ... We’ve got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen it and that is a large part of the project.”
Back at Paul E. Joseph, after years of delays, things are looking good, according to Gabriel and Nicholas.
“We are right on schedule,” Nicholas said. “At the end of last year, we poured the right-field slab at Paul E. Joseph Stadium, and on Friday, we poured the first section of the left-field bleacher area. So by spring, we should be looking at center-field bleacher area, and by summer, you should see grading for the softball field area.”
“We are hoping that by fall, we will be substantially complete with the site,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel is still cautious with COVID in play before the first batter ever steps onto the field.
“A lot of our schedule is contingent on external factors right now,” Gabriel said. “If we can keep a safe worksite — as far as minimizing exposures to COVID — and keeping a supply chain.”
Most of the heavy lifting is substantially complete, Nicholas said. The department has thoroughly consulted with Sports, Parks and Recreation Department on what is to be built, and contacts are in place that should prevent the department from having to go back to the Legislature to ask for millions more.
“The storms of 2017 have changed everything,” Gabriel said as to how his department functions, and on a project that is best known in the community for years of inactivity and millions in budget overruns, completing the project would be a sign that the change is positive.