Construction on the long-dormant $27 million Paul E. Joseph Stadium “will resume next week” after the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted approval for the project to move forward, according to a news release issued by Government House on Thursday.
“Another hurdle has been cleared as we rebuild bigger and better in Frederiksted and across the Territory. This is yet another capital project that the Administration has moved from ‘proposed’ to ‘underway,’” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said in a prepared statement.
The stadium project has long suffered seemingly endless delays and cost overruns.
The project is anticipated to include a 3,500-seat baseball stadium and Little League facility, as well as Festival village and parking. The project, while looking to revitalize economic activity in Frederiksted, has been stymied by budget shortfalls, hurricane-related delays and the need for the V.I. government to acquire land around the stadium.
Funding appropriated for the project in 2014 was $17.5 million — of which, $16,664,481 has been expended. Through the Legislature, Bryan appropriated another $8.2 million in January 2020 to complete the project, but work was halted in December 2020 pending FEMA’s approval, which Bryan announced Thursday.
FEMA has approved a “Conditional Letter of Map Revision, or CLOMR, which the government requested after the a temporary halt in construction operations last December because of concerns about flooding, according to the news release.
“FEMA’s approval clears the way for the long-awaited rebuild of the stadium, which is an integral part of the Bryan-Roach Administration’s overhaul of Frederiksted that includes renovating and upgrading the Ann E. Abramson Pier, landscaping and other enhancements to the Waterfront Park, rebuilding the Midre Cummings Park, street repairs and paving in Downtown Frederiksted and repairing and refurbishing the Vincent Mason Pool,” according to the statement.
“Submitting a CLOMR application was the best option to keep the project on budget to address FEMA’s concerns and regulations about the flood plain,” according to the news release. “A CLOMR is a letter from FEMA commenting on whether a proposed project, if built as proposed, or proposed hydrology changes would meet minimum National Flood Insurance Program standards.”
At a Senate committee hearing in December 2020, Sen. Myron Jackson lamented the lack of progress on the long-awaited stadium.
“I have a shovel in my office on the wall for the groundbreaking of the Paul E. Joseph Stadium in July of 2017,” said Sen. Myron Jackson. “We appropriated money from 2014 and it’s taking seven years to build a funded stadium — can you imagine that? We’re not building the Taj Mahal. Or Yankee Stadium. It’s a circle with an infield and it takes seven years. God help us.”