Due to worksite closures, most workforce initiatives in the territory have been on hold since the beginning of the pandemic, but they are coming back, according to V.I. Assistant Labor Commissioner Cindy Richardson.
“We were closed to the public and only recently opened,” Richardson told the Legislature’s Committee on Education and Workforce Development on Friday, providing a review of federal programs her agency administers and the 4-year-strategic-unified plan to address current challenges.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, assistance was available by appointment only and individuals were helped on a one-on-one basis. But on April 7, the agency held its first virtual youth program meeting, on April 22 it conducted its first virtual career fair, and on April 30 it held an in-person event on St. Croix.
The agency is now putting together a territorywide construction job fair, Richardson said of efforts to boost participation in workforce training. Currently, the number of enrolled participants is low, for example only 22 people are enrolled in occupation skills program in the territory.
The workforce development team at the V.I. Labor Department is overseen by the Workforce Development Board chaired by Michael Carty, who also provided testimony Friday, recognizing “existing lack of trust” between job seekers and the agency.
One of the programs the agency is excited about is the Summer Youth Experience Program that is returning after a break, and recently attracted more than 850 applicants — the funds are available, and the program will be conducted in a hybrid mode, with some elements done online.
University of Virgin Islands President David Hall spoke about the university’s new school of agriculture and new certificates available in fields such as agrobusiness, agroecology and agrotourism.
Other speakers on workforce development in the territory included Lincoln Tang How, the owner of Tang How Brothers Inc. which provides workforce training. Tang How says he hardly receives any referrals from the V.I. Labor Department and spoke about the importance of training well-paid — and always needed — welders and pipefitters.
Frandelle Gerard of Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism, spoke about the organization’s plans connecting historic sites and local artists, and Wayne Biggs from the V.I. Economic Development Authority presented a broad economic plan for the territory called “Vision 2040.” The plan has two goals: “full employment” by 2030 and “economic stability” and diversity by 2040.
Biggs listed eight industries to concentrate on: coastal ocean resources, health sciences, light manufacturing, professional and technical services, renewable energies, V.I.-style tourism, and research and development.