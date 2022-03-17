The Coral Bay Community Council, V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and RCAP Solutions will partner again for the USVI Professional Drinking Water and Wastewater Workshops beginning next week with a virtual gathering of professionals in the water and wastewater management fields.
The three-hour collaborative think-tank will kick-off March 24 with a series of workshops meant to identify water issues in the territory and provide practical solutions like the past events held by the organizations in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Rachel McKinley, manager of the Coral Bay Community Council Environmental Project, told The Daily News that the reasons fueling the production of the annual events are in line with why the council, a watershed management nonprofit, was founded to begin with.
“What really started CBCC is we were trying to really do the assessment of what are our options as a small rural community on a remote Caribbean island, and we learned quite a lot,” she said. “Now with more capital improvement we are looking back and saying well if you are going to tear up Centerline Road is that an opportunity to put in a water line or waste line.”
The council created a wastewater and drinking water usage plan for Coral Bay, St. John, to “identify the feasibility of putting in lines and pumps while keeping in mind the topography” and additional challenges, but soon realized perspective gained from other organizations doing similar work on the other two islands may be of value.
This is how the purpose of the workshops — bringing together government entities and affiliates to brainstorm both the management and infrastructure of water and waste in the territory — began.
In the past the think-tank has seated an average of 30 participants at the same table.
But the other focus is split to residential workshops where participants are informed on topics like how treatment systems work, what the function of a sediment filter is, purification, septic tank care and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards for cistern water.
“Even as a renter in a single-family house, sometimes you are expected to take care of some of that,” McKinley said. “Even water. We talk about these things with residents so they have information about how to safely drink water and not have to rely on buying bottled water. The daily practices the workshops go over keep us resilient in the face of another storm.”
The Residential Drinking Water and Wastewater trainings will begin on St. John on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. where residents will go over treatment system basics and operating, maintaining, and testing one’s home system. On average, 20 participants generally attend the residential workshops McKinley said.
Those interested in attending one of the virtual workshops can visit the council’s website at https://coralbaycommunitycouncil.org/ for complete details.
All workshops are supported through grants received by the U.S. Department of Agriculture council and grants received by RCAP Solutions from the U.S. EPA.