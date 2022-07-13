The World Central Kitchen will host two webinars where locals can join for free and acquire information meant to improve individual food production, distribution, and sales.
The webinars are part of the Food Producer Network’s capacity building program and open to the public, including businesses and organizations, and are offered in both English and Spanish.
The next event teaches participants how to create media kits for their food businesses and how to develop promotional materials. Today’s webinar will be held in Spanish, and the one on Thursday will be held in English.
“Food businesses need to develop effective communications tools to reach new customers. Developing a media kit allows businesses to clearly communicate with media outlets as a means to reach wider audiences,” Richard McLaws, World Central Kitchen communications specialist told The Daily News.
The nonprofit, WCK, began in 2010 after a devastating earthquake rocked Haiti.
“We have witnessed enough disasters to know that food relief is not enough. So we have invested in our Food Producer Network to help create resilience ahead of the next disaster,” according to WCK’s website. “We train aspiring chefs in skills and safety to build their careers and the food economy. We advocate for more hunger relief and better nutrition.”
All the guest speakers for the webinars are leaders in the food sector leaders. Today’s webinar will be led by Perla Sofía Curbelo, founder of Agrochic.com — a wellness and agriculture website.
For all other upcoming webinar events,visit wck.org/fpn-events. To view the site in Spanish visit wck.org/rpa-eventos.
Those seeking additional information can contact the organization by emailing fpn@wck.org.
“Perla has over two decades of communications experience within the agriculture sector, focusing on entrepreneurship and media relations,” McLaws said. “Upon completing the webinar, participants will understand the components of an effective media kit and will have the tools to develop a kit for their business. During the webinar Perla will lead a media kit demonstration for participants to follow along.”
The webinar will begin with a pre-recorded lecture and the second half of the webinar will consist of interactive demonstrations where participants can develop their own media kits. At the end of each live webinar, McLaws said there is a question-and-answer segment.
