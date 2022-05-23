ST. CROIX — A special edition Sunset Jazz will be broadcast by WTJX-TV on Channel 12, at 8 p.m. Saturday, in honor of the late Unise Tranberg, according to a news release from the PBS station.
Tranberg, who died in January, was an avid entrepreneur who owned five establishments in Frederiksted in her life’s span, and was beloved by community members.
The special will be hosted by former Sen. Neville James and will feature various entertainers including Dion Parsons, Eddie Russell, and Stanley & The Ten Sleepless Knights, Dimitri “Pikey” Copemann, Elvis Pedro, Emogen “Blakness” Creese and Roan Creque, according to the news release.
The melodic tribute is suiting for Tranberg as one of her five establishments included Pier 69 bar and restaurant, which she opened in 1993 and was known for supporting local musicians and bands by inviting them into the eatery to perform. One of those bans was Midnite Band, which rose to international fame.
According to the statement, the event will air on the local PBS station and “prepare to be moved and entertained by this heartfelt Sunset Jazz tribute to Unise Tranberg.
A special edition tribute will also be streamed online at wtjx.org and Facebook.com/wtjx.