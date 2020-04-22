To help a community that may be feeling sluggish or cooped up, WTJX has partnered with trainers in the territory to bring televised workout and yoga sessions for adults and children.
Beginning April 27 at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, the Virgin Islands Broadcasting System will air “Workout with WTJX” on Channel 12, according to a statement.
Adults can work up a sweat and follow along with instructors Madeline Sullivan, Andrea Russell, Ealiane Joseph, Bernard Douglas and Willa Fils.
WTJX will also premiere “Breathe Yoga for Kids,” a program taped in partnership with Breathe St. Thomas and designed to help keep children calm and focused.
These sessions will air on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. during the eTeacher Network block of educational programming for students.
Instructors include Alycia Berg, Harsha Ramchand, Anastacia Tedesco and Danielle Marie. Parents are encouraged to bond with their children and practice the Yoga routine with them.
“We want to support our community while they are at home and are less active than usual,” said WTJX CEO Tanya-Marie Singh in the statement.
“Exercising helps boost our immune system and does wonders for our mental outlook as we continue to fight the novel coronavirus.”
Singh pointed out that these productions were done with one camera and took social distancing into consideration to protect the station’s staff as well as the instructors.
All programs will be available on demand on the PBS app a few days after they air. The public can download the PBS app for free on their smartphones and devices to include media streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Firestick, and Apple TV.
Once you download the app, localize it to WTJX in order to see the station’s local programs.
