ST. CROIX —The Virgin Islands Public Broadcasting System, commonly known as WTJX, will celebrate its golden anniversary with a gala Saturday, symbolizing all the organization has been for the territory over the last 50 years, and continuing on the path of being an integral part of the community.

WTJX, Channel 12, is the local public television station with a basic goal to advance the general welfare of the community through educational, cultural, and public affairs programming on a local and national level.