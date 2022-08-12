ST. CROIX —The Virgin Islands Public Broadcasting System, commonly known as WTJX, will celebrate its golden anniversary with a gala Saturday, symbolizing all the organization has been for the territory over the last 50 years, and continuing on the path of being an integral part of the community.
WTJX, Channel 12, is the local public television station with a basic goal to advance the general welfare of the community through educational, cultural, and public affairs programming on a local and national level.
Tanya Singh, chief executive officer, who has been with the system for 17 years, said this anniversary is a milestone — an acknowledgement of 50 years of excellence on television.
“This is a celebration of where we came from, in the days where we had to record shows and mail tapes to the states to get programing on the air and now we have made advances,” she said. “Now we provide live programing, we have our production unit, and we are able to provide our content on a number of streaming platforms.”
Singh said WTJX is moving toward the next generation of television production and has started putting the infrastructure in place to meet the evolving needs of the community given the ever-changing technological trends.
“Our mission is to partner with individuals and public and private entities to develop community engagement projects, designed to enhance the quality of life for everyone in the Virgin Islands,” she said. “We follow our mission and we continue to strive to educate the community — both children and adults — and provide fair and balanced national and local trustworthy programing.”
Saturday’s gala will be a the Bethlehem Sugar Plantation, and Board Vice Chairman and event coordinator Yvette deLabanque said it is hoped to be symbolic of the impact WTJX has made in the territory and beyond.
“We have once again partnered with some of the entities that have been a staple and constant support to us over the years as a united community,” she said. “We are celebrating the system and its employees, as well as our partners, sponsors, viewers and the community as a whole.”
The $150 per person event is completely sold out, according to deLabanque “Because we have partnered with Cool Session Band, DJ Swain and Stanley and the Ten Sleepess Knights for a good portion of our last 50 years, we are having them as entertainment for the evening along with Gyasi Clarke,” she said. “The evening will include a cocktail hours, red carpet entrances, entertainment and dancing, dinner and a formal program throughout the night.”
Singh said 50 years for any organization is a major milestone that deserves celebrating.
“We want to celebrate the longevity of the station because we have been here for 50 years serving the people of our community and beyond and we are still looked at as being an organization that is a very trusted source,” she said. “We are looking forward to celebrating 10 years of our radio station in 2024 and we hope we have many other milestones to celebrate in years to come as a station and as a community.”