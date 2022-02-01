ST. CROIX — Francis Gustave Jr. was not an on-air personality, or the face of the territory’s television programs and newscasts.
The production engineer at WTJX-Channel 12 spent his entire television production career working behind the cameras as a videographer and in studio control rooms. Other than Gustave’s name appearing in show credits, the type of work he did often goes unnoticed by the average television viewer.
“You would never know about all the things he did because he was never boastful,” said his younger sister, Melissa Gustave. “He touched a lot of lives, and he was so humble, no matter how much he did.”
Gustave, a native of St. Croix, died suddenly on Jan. 24. He was found unresponsive in his Estate Calquohoun home. He was 49.
As word of Gustave’s passing spread in the community, his friends, colleagues and government officials expressed shock and offered condolences to his family.
Many described his calm demeanor and professionalism, even in the high-pressure situations that come with live television. Others commented on his immense talent in production and the pride he took in every task — whether it was important to him or someone he cared about, or if it was just part of his job.
“Francis was one of the most talented producers I have ever worked with,” said Tanya Marie Singh, chief executive officer of WTJX-Channel 12 and the V.I. Public Broadcasting System, where Gustave worked for nine years, first as a production technician later as a television production engineer. “Francis was a very humble soul, soft-spoken, but he knew how to stand up for himself.”
Singh said news of Gustave’s passing came as a shock to her and the WTJX staff, leading to a decision to cancel the station’s customary live broadcast and post-speech commentary of the State of the Territory address later that evening.
“The loss has been very impactful on the staff at the system,” Singh said. “We are like a close-knit family, and I could not expect my staff to perform with that heavy burden.”
Singh said Gustave played an important role in countless productions at WTJX, including broadcasting the Crucian Christmas Festival and St. Thomas Carnival parades, dozens of special programs, and newscasts, documenting Virgin Islands quelbe band Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights’ visit to Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2008 and the band’s traditional Foreday Morning Serenades during St. Croix’s Festival season.
Singh said her heart goes out to the Gustave family and that her team at WTJX shares in their grief.
“To not have a chance to say goodbye or let them know how much good feelings you have towards them … it’s a loss,” Singh said. “His skill level is not going to be easily replaced at the station. It’s a terrible loss.”
For Gustave’s family, he was their beloved son, brother, father and uncle who will be terribly missed.
“He was always devoted to the family, to our parents especially,” said his sister, Irma Gustave Abraham. “He was very loving, compassionate and he was always doing something to make you laugh.”
Melissa Gustave said she and her brother were inseparable and were always mistaken for either being a couple or twins, despite the nine-year age difference.
“We did everything together, he was my travel buddy,” she said. “He would often joke that he couldn’t get a girlfriend because I was always around him.”
Growing up in Estate Calquohoun on St. Croix, Gustave attended Charles H. Emanuel Elementary School, John H. Woodson Junior High School and St. Croix Central High School.
His mother, Francisca Gustave, said as a boy, “Francis was into drawing and even thought of becoming an architect.” She said he was very artistic, creative and enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together again. He often worked alongside his father building and constructing things around the house, and she remembers a model house he built in junior high that sadly was destroyed in Hurricane Hugo. At some point, she said, his interests changed, and after trying different jobs, he settled on television production.
At age 19, he started working with WSVI-TV Channel 8 as a news production technician/chief editor and would later serve as production manager and executive producer.
He worked for just under two years with the Virgin Islands Legislature as a media specialist before returning to WSVI-TV before finding his home at WTJX.
Gustave was named Employee of the Year twice at WSVI-TV and twice again at WTJX.
Assistant Director of Media Relations at the V.I. Legislature Eustace Browne worked with Gustave over the years and said being named Employee of the Year so many times is a testament to the level of respect he commanded from his colleagues.
Those who worked with him also commented on his optimism and always being the calming influence and source of encouragement and positivity, even when he faced his own challenges.
In 2012, Gustave was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. He spent a year in Florida receiving treatment before returning to St. Croix after he went into remission.
His sister, Melissa Gustave, said he changed after his battle with cancer.
“He was eating healthier and paying more attention to his body,” Melissa Gustave said. “He was cancer-free for seven years.”
He would become a constant presence among the cancer survivors at the annual St. Croix Relay for Life.
Francis Gustave was also known as the creator and executive producer of the weekly entertainment show, Entertainer’s Voice, with Darren “Bogle” Stevens. The loss is also being felt in the Caribbean music industry, Melissa Gustave said, as he often traveled to interview Caribbean artists and document music festivals on St. Kitts, the British Virgin Islands and the mainland.
Francis Gustave is survived by his parents, Francis L. Gustave Sr. and Francisca Gustave; daughter, Tay’Maya Gustave; sisters, Irma Gustave Abraham and Melissa Gustave; and many other relatives.
Funeral arrangements are pending.